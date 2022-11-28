FIFA has lifted a ban on Kenya's national football federation, following the government's decision to reinstate the body after disbanding it over corruption allegations, the country's sports minister said.

Football governing body FIFA notified the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday the decision was made following the reinstatement of Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) executive committee by Kenya's new sports minister.

The ban took effect on February 24 after the sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.

On Monday, Kenya's new Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba told reporters in Nairobi that he had met with FIFA officials in Qatar to review Kenya's suspension.

"I would like to express my delight for Kenya to return back to international football," he said, announcing the lifting of the ban.

"I am happy that FIFA has made it clear that certain issues of integrity, accountability and good governance in football will be sorted out and investigations into judicial matters remain alive," he added.

