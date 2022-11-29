DOHA, QATAR — Souq Waqif – a marketplace in Qatar’s capital Doha – is buzzing with excitement. It’s the ‘big day’ at the FIFA World Cup with Iran and the US – two of the world’s fiercest political opponents – set to take their rivalry to the football ground.

Every now and then, flag-draped groups of football fans – of both countries – erupt in full-throated cries in a vocal show of support for their teams.

The last time the two nations met was in the 1998 edition of the tournament in France when Iran won 2-1 in Lyon, and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mocked the Americans, saying “the strong and arrogant opponent felt the bitter taste of defeat”.

Much has changed in the world since then, but the political tensions between the two nations remain as deep as ever.

But for many fans of the two nations, the World Cup presents an opportunity for the two bitter rivals to enjoy the ‘beautiful game’ without the trappings of politics.

“...Once they (the teams) are on the field, they’re not going to even think about politics anymore. At the end of the day, especially in this day and age, they know how to separate politics from sports as they are professional athletes,” Kassim Fardoun, an American fan, tells TRT World.

“Should we consider them (Iranians) enemies? Not at all. Not at all. It’s all propaganda and an agenda to make people believe they are enemies.”

Shaheen, an Iranian fan, recalls the time the US and Iran squared off during the 1998 World Cup game in Lyon, France.

The match was dubbed the most politically charged face-off in World Cup history because of the two countries’ soured geopolitical relationship.

So much so that Khamenei even threatened to pull out the team from the game because he did not want the players shaking hands with the US team, as protocol requires.

But when both teams were on the field, they posed for a photo, and the Iranian players gave their white flowers as a sign of peace. Shaheen remembers how Iran beat the US and expects the same to happen tonight.

But he wants everyone to treat this game as just a football match and not involve politics.