Kalidou Koulibaly has sent Senegal into the World Cup knockouts for just the second time in their history with the winner in a dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador.

The Netherlands' dominant victory over Qatar meant only a win would see Senegal through to the knockouts from Group A, while Ecuador would have progressed with a draw.

Senegal on Tuesday opened the scoring through Ismaila Sarr's penalty late in the first half, but despite managing to keep Ecuador captain Enner Valencia quiet throughout, Brighton's Moises Caicedo levelled in the 67th minute before Koulibaly sent his team through and Ecuador home.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse promised before the game his experienced side "would not overthink" the occasion and it was the Africans who opened the game furiously, with Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye lashing the ball just wide of an open goal after only three minutes.

Less than a minute later, Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez needed to bail out his side's high backline, sliding in to stifle a counter well outside his box.

On the 10-minute mark, Senegal's Boulaye Dia found himself one-on-one with Galindez, but he cut the ball just wide of the post.

