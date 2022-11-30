Israel's envoy to India has denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a controversial Bollywood film on India-administered Kashmir a "propaganda" and "vulgar movie" at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict in the Himalayan region.

Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India, said on Tuesday he was "extremely hurt" by comments made by filmmaker Nadav Lapid in which he said the movie "The Kashmir Files" was unworthy of being screened at the highly acclaimed International Film Festival of India.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," Lapid said at the event, organised by the Indian government in western Goa state, that ended on Monday.

"I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life."

On Tuesday, Gilon tweeted at Lapid, saying: "YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED." Gilon accused Lapid of "damaging the growing relationship between India and Israel."

"The Kashmir Files" was released in March to a roaring success and is largely set in the late 1980s and the early 1990s when attacks and threats blamed on rebels led to the migration of most Kashmiri Hindus from the Muslim-majority disputed region.

Many film critics and Kashmiri Muslims have called the film hateful propaganda, while its fans and proponents, including India's many federal government ministers, see it as essential viewing of the plight of Kashmiri Hindus, locally called Pandits.

'Divisive and inaccurate'

An internationally acclaimed director, Lapid's movies "Synonyms" and "Ahad's Knee" have won awards at major festivals.

At the time of its release, "The Kashmir Files" was endorsed by Indian right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoted by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party by offering it tax breaks in some states governed by it.

The film, however, set off heated debates.

Its supporters praised it for speaking the truth about Kashmiri Hindus, while critics said the film was aimed to stoke anti-Muslim sentiments at a time when calls for violence against India's minority Muslims have increased.

Many critics, including some of Bollywood's top directors, have called it divisive, full of factual inaccuracies and provocative.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, whose previous film "The Tashkent Files" alleged a conspiracy in the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The film was heavily criticised for presenting unproven conspiracy theories as facts.