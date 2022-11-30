As Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the Rosetta Stone to be returned.

The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British Empire in 1801 after defeating the French army.

It has remained in the British Museum since.

‘’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western cultural violence against Egypt,” said Monica Hanna, dean at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, and organizer of one of two petitions calling for the stone's return.

French scientists uncovered the stone in 1799 when France invaded Egypt under Napoleon Bonaparte.

'Spoil of war'

Hanna’s petition, with 4,200 signatures, says the stone was seized illegally and constitutes a “spoil of war.”

The claim is echoed in a near identical petition by Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former minister for antiquities affairs, which has more than 100,000 signatures.