A six-volume encyclopaedia that aims to serve as a repository of Islamic thoughts and philosophy over centuries has been launched in Istanbul, once the capital of the mighty Ottoman Empire.

The Atlas of Islamic Thought, launched on November 30, is a new and comprehensive edition of an encyclopaedia first published in 2017.

The encyclopaedia includes a website in Turkish.

The encyclopaedia summarises the significant achievements of Islamic thought and philosophy, thanks to the hard work of more than 200 academics, researchers, historians, designers, software developers and survey engineers.

The atlas shines a light on a period that traditional historical sources – which tend to portray a Eurocentric view of the world – barely touch upon.

It spotlights Islamic cities that were the capitals of global philosophy between the 7th century CE and 17th century CE, when the Islamic world spoke Arabic, Turkish, Farsi and Urdu.