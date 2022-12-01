POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
Germany are knocked out of World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time as four-times champions are consigned to third in Group E following Japan's stunning victory over Spain.
Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug scores their fourth goal against Costa Rica. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 1, 2022

Four-time champions Germany have sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time.

Germany finished third in the standings on Thursday, behind Spain on goal difference, with Japan top following their 2-1 win over the Spaniards.

The result left Japan facing Croatia in the last 16 while Spain will take on Morocco.

On a night of unrelenting drama in the desert near Doha, the Germans struck first with Serge Gnabry in the 10th minute but saw the Central Americans score twice with Yeltsin Tejeda and a Manuel Neuer own goal before a Kai Havertz brace put them back in front.

Fellow substitute Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth in stoppage time but it could do nothing to prevent their elimination as Spain advanced with a superior goal difference.

RECOMMENDED

It was the first time in their illustrious World Cup history that Germany had failed to win any of their first two group matches and despite bagging a win on their last attempt, they will be departing Qatar with dropped heads.

"In the first half I was disappointed and very angry at my team and how we allowed the opponent to come back," Germany coach Hansi Flick said.

"We wanted to score three or four goals in the first half but then we made mistakes. If we had converted those chances, 16 of them. But the tournament was not decided today for us. We did not have any efficiency at this tournament and that is why we were eliminated"

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks