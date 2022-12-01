Morocco have become Arab's last hope in the World Cup after the Atlas Lions beat Canada 2-1, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since the 1986 World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech kicked off the show on Thursday after scoring Morocco's first goal in the 4th minute after a mistake from Canada's goalkeeper before Youssef En-Nesyri scored the second goal to give Morocco a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Nayef Aguerd scored an own goal in the 40th minute to make it 2-1, but both teams remained in a stalemate in the second half.

Celebrations across Arab world

The win triggered an outpouring of joy in the Arab world, where local teams are often underdogs.

There were celebrations in besieged Gaza and Cairo. A similar rush of regional goodwill followed Saudi Arabia's shock win against two-time World Cup winner Argentina last week.

Jubilant Moroccans, Qataris, Saudis, Palestinians and others poured through historic alleys of Souq Waqif in central Doha after Morocco's win, clad in red and green and waving the Moroccan flag wildly in celebration.

The flag illuminated skyscrapers along Doha's glittering corniche.

Streaming crowds chanted, "Congratulations to us on this beginning! It will go on and on!" The metro near Al Thumama Stadium became a pulsing dance party of Moroccans drumming on the windows and ululating in celebration.

"All the Arabs left the tournament, but we made it up for them and we got our revenge," said Najwa Boumahraz, a Moroccan living in London.

Arabs have also backed Qatar's hosting of the World Cup in the face of harsh Western criticism.