Twitter has kicked Kanye West off the social media platform after the controversial rapper posted a picture that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David.

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in response to West's tweet on Friday.

West had shared a picture of a shirtless Musk getting sprayed with water, captioned: "Let's always remember this as my final tweet."

Twitter also restricted one of Ye's tweets on Thursday. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted.

Musk, who previously called himself a "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly said he believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter and sought to remake the social media organisation after he took control in October.

Since taking over the platform, Musk has cut around half of Twitter's workforce, including many employees tasked with fighting disinformation, while an unknown number of others have voluntarily quit.

The company has also begun reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts in what is being referred to internally as "the Big Bang," according to Platformer news blog.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

