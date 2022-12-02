Boxing champion Tyson Fury wants to emulate Muhammad Ali by embarking on a world tour following his all-British world heavyweight title fight with Derek Chisora in London on Saturday.

For Fury, it is a matter of making up for lost time, following a mental health breakdown and the impact of Covid-19.

"I have only had two years of activity in the last seven years, which is not great," he said.

"After I beat Chisora and after I beat Oleksandr Usyk next year, I am going to try and go on a massive campaign all over the world."

It is eight years since WBC champion Fury, unbeaten as a professional, convincingly defeated Chisora for a second time.

Rather than a trilogy bout with Chisora, many fans would rather Fury was involved in a unification fight with Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, or an alternative all-British clash with former world champion Anthony Joshua.

Usyk holds the IBF, WBA and WBO versions of the heavyweight title, having taken them off Joshua in September last year.

But after defeating Joshua again in Jeddah in July, he said that he would not be ready to face Fury in December.

Usyk appeared injured and mentally drained following months away from his family as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fury's only fight so far this year was a six-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, with Fury then announcing his retirement.

But, having reversed that decision, it appears his management wanted a 'warm-up' bout ahead of a lucrative clash against Usyk in the Middle East next year.