The German media has harshly criticised their national football team as it once again crashed out of the World Cup group phase.

Germany's top-selling newspaper Bild headlined "The end of a great football nation" in the wake of a humiliating exit for one of the most successful countries in the history of the World Cup tournament.

That Germany is out of the World Cup is a "huge embarrassment," the paper said on Friday.

"On this December 1st, 2022 we witnessed the end of a once great and proud football nation. Four times world champion, three times European champion – that was once!" it added.

Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014, and the European championship in 1972, 1980 and 1990.

Bild stressed that no one but the German Football Federation (DFB) and the team should be blamed for the poor World Cup performance.