Cameroon have defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition.

Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2 on Friday.

Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.