Luis Suarez has admitted he was leaving his fourth and final World Cup feeling "sadness and disillusionment" following Uruguay's elimination despite a 2-0 win over Ghana.

Uruguay won their final Group H match in Qatar but were denied a place in the last 16 by South Korea on Friday, who beat already qualified Portugal 2-1 to join them in the knockout stages.

The Koreans qualified on goals scored.

Suarez left the field in tears while fellow veteran Edinson Cavani knocked over the VAR screen in anger as he headed back to the changing rooms.

"I feel sadness and disillusionment. I was lucky enough to play in four World Cups," Suarez, 35, told Uruguayan TV station Teledoce.

"Before the match I was thinking about my four-year-old son who had never seen me win a World Cup match.

"Today he saw me win but with an image of sadness. For a father, for a player, that's tough."

Suarez apologised to the people of Uruguay for the failure, but took a swipe at world governing body FIFA for denying his team penalties he said would have been awarded to other teams.

"FIFA is always against Uruguay," he said.

"We gave our best, every one of us, it hurts the situation. We were full of hope. It was not possible," Suarez said.

Revenge match

During the match, Giorgian De Arrascaeta netted twice on Friday in quick succession in the first half, with Suarez having a hand in both goals.

"We had several chances to score the third goal (which would have put Uruguay through)," said Uruguay coach Diego Alonso.

"For 80 minutes we were qualified and we had lots of chances, but in the end it wasn't possible."