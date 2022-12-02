Son Heung-min has said he cried "tears of happiness" after South Korea scored a last-gasp winner to beat Portugal 2-1 and reach the World Cup last 16.

The Koreans appeared to be heading out of the tournament in Qatar for much of the game but Hwang Hee-chan's 91st-minute winner lifted them to second in Group H, behind Portugal on Friday.

They faced a nervous wait on the pitch for Uruguay's match against Ghana to finish. The South Americans won 2-0 but were unable to find the one goal extra they needed, going out on goals scored.

Tottenham striker Son was again not at his best and has still not scored in Qatar, but produced a brilliant assist for Hwang's winner.

After crying tears of sorrow in the last two World Cups, with South Korea eliminated in the group stage in both 2014 and 2018, finally Son was able to shed tears of joy.

"I believe these tears are tears of happiness," he said. "We waited really long for this moment and we as players believed altogether we could do this.

"There were moments when I wasn't able to do my best and I am thankful for my team-mates that they were able to cover me in the moments I wasn't able to fulfil my duties, and I'm very proud of them."

'Longest six minutes of my life'

South Korea have now reached the knockout phase for only the third time in their history.