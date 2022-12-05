Around 2,500 dead seals have washed ashore in Russia’s Dagestan Republic, according to local authorities.

“Along the entire coast of the Caspian Sea on the territory of the Republic, specialists from environmental structures continue to count the number of dead seals. Unfortunately, the figure has grown significantly and currently stands at 2,500 individuals,” Dagestan’s Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

The bodies were found at various locations, most notably in the Yuzbash area and the mouths of the Sulak and Shurinka rivers connecting to the Caspian Sea.

“The reasons will be established after laboratory studies of the pathological material of dead animals,” the statement further said.

Mass death