The World Cup knockout game on Tuesday between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens at various venues to see which country will keep alive its dream of football glory.

Nowhere will loyalties likely be more blurred than in Spain's tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities, both national and religious, often mix in unpredictable ways that confound the easy categories of sports fandom.

Sulaika Hosain, a 26-year-old Ceuta native, feels "100 percent Spanish", yet when the game kicks off in Qatar, her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco, the land of her grandfather.

"I am a Spaniard and want Spain to win, but I am rooting for Morocco. When Morocco plays, something moves inside me," she said at the indoor playground where she works.

"Let them win something, so people can say, 'look, Morocco is not just a poor place'."

Some World Cup games become supercharged with layers of political symbolism, such as the match between United States and Iran last week. Spain and Morocco are far from geopolitical rivals, but their long and complex relationship will no doubt be part of the backdrop to the game in Al Rayyan.

Ceuta, perched on an isthmus with a promontory historically considered the lesser of the Pillars of Hercules of antiquity, has been a Spanish possession since 1580.

Its mixed population of Christians and Muslims, Spanish and Moroccan residents and day workers, live in relative harmony behind a border fence that many desperate migrants from across Africa see as their last barrier to a better life.

READ MORE:Record-breaking African teams bounce back in 2022 World Cup

However, the city of 85,000 recently became the flashpoint of the biggest diplomatic crisis in recent memory between Madrid and Rabat.

In May 2021, the Moroccan government dropped its border controls and let thousands of young migrants from Morocco and sub-Saharan countries pour into Ceuta, which Morocco does not officially recognise as Spanish territory.

The move was interpreted as Morocco’s retaliation for Spain’s decision to allow a pro-independence leader from the disputed Western Sahara region to be treated for Covid-19 at a Spanish hospital.

That, combined with a border closed by Morocco for two years to control the pandemic, damaged the economy on both sides of the frontier. Tensions were only calmed and the border reopened after Spain’s prime minister met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in April.

‘Just enjoy the game’