Two different Korean plants, one a medicinal herb and the other an endemic flower that resembles a daisy: what do they have in common? According to a team of researchers in South Korea, they can prove to be very useful in the fight against Covid-19.

Since coronavirus was first detected in China, at least 6.65 million people have died worldwide in the worst pandemic in recent history, out of an estimated 647 million people the virus has afflicted.

Several vaccines have been developed globally since the start of the pandemic. Still, scientists believe that the new discovery could apply to a wider range of infections as the extracts from both plants were found to have the same effect on all Covid-19 variants.

Led by Director C. Justin Lee from the Life Science Institute (Center for Cognition and Sociality) within the Institute for Basic Science, a South Korean team of researchers recently announced that they discovered new antiviral compounds developed from these two native plants.

Saponins from deodeok and Korean starwort were exceptionally useful in preventing Covid-19 infection by stopping a process called membrane fusion, effectively stopping the viruses from invading host cells.