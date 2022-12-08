Negotiations on a deal to protect 30 percent of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world's remaining biodiversity, Indigenous advocates told the Reuters news agency at the UN nature summit in Montreal.

Indigenous participation is seen as key to reaching that so-called "30-by-30" target within an ambitious new agreement to halt further nature loss and degradation.

While Indigenous groups account for about 5 percent of the world's population, their lands safeguard about 80 percent of Earth's remaining plant and animal species, according to the World Bank.

At least 40 percent of the world's remaining plant species are in trouble. The global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate of up to 2 percent per year.

"This process around biodiversity needs to put Indigenous people at the centre," said Dinamam Tuxa, a lawyer for Brazil's largest Indigenous umbrella group, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

While Indigenous groups in many countries have limited authority or recognition over their territories, they often rely on these environments for their livelihoods — through traditional hunting, fishing or harvesting materials from forests such as honey, rubber sap or firewood.

But many of these territories are under increasing pressure thanks to weak conservation laws in some countries and growing demand for natural resources such as metals.

Not ambitious enough

Indigenous groups have a range of concerns about the UN summit negotiations.

While some fear the 30-by-30 target could be used to take away their land under the guise of conservation, others have said the 30 percent goal is not ambitious enough.

Groups agreed that any summit deal should deliver more authority to Indigenous people in deciding what happens on their lands.