Even though it is a cricket-mad nation, Pakistan is playing a big part in the FIFA World Cup by making the balls used on the training fields in Qatar and the replicas sold to fans worldwide.

Forward Sports, a multinational sports equipment company in the northeastern city of Sialkot, has been working with Adidas AG for almost 20 years. It is one of two manufacturers of Adidas' Al Rihla, the official World Cup ball.

Forward Sports Director Hassan Masood Khawaja said his company had made 5.5 million Al Rihla balls, including 60,000 high-quality replicas of the balls used in matches, only without the real-time technology helping referees with offside and line calls.

'Prestige and honour'

They are used by the teams as they train in Qatar, and sold as a premium product to football enthusiasts across the globe, with the rest sold as lower-priced leisure and souvenir balls.

The match balls are made in China. Adidas declined to identify the manufacturer.

For the company, the contract is a source of pride.

"More than business, it is a matter of prestige and honour for us to make the World Cup ball," Khawaja said.