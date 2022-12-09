Croatia have beaten Brazil, in a major upset at the World Cup in Qatar, setting up a semi-final match against the eventual winner of the clash between Argentina and The Netherlands.

Croatia's goalie Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo Silva de Goes' first penalty shot for Brazil, while Marcos Aoás Corrêa, also known as Marquinhos, hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from football star, Neymar, sending Brazil fans into a frenzy.

But gritty Croatia refused to quit with Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who will also face off later on Friday.

The 2018 runners-up came through their second consecutive shootout after beating Japan also on penalties in the last 16.

The Croats kept their composure from the penalty spot as Brazil's Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Croatia initially refused to be intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and in the first half successfully stifled most Brazil moves early.

Apart from a weak Vinicius Jr. shot, Brazil had little else to offer in terms of attack with Neymar off the pace and shut out by a hard-working backline.

It was Croatia who looked sharper, more skilled in their passing game and with a precise game plan, and by the end of the first half they had the upper hand in terms of possession.

