Argentina have beaten the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw to reach the World Cup semi-final.

Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals early on Saturday, including a stoppage-time leveller, after Argentina had led 2-0 through Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's penalty.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina's hero in the shootout, saving two spot-kicks as they won 4-3 on penalties.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Messi mesmerises with skills

It is only the second time Argentina have reached the last four since 1990. In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final.

He looks in the mood to get there again in a tournament that he is turning into his own personal highlight reel.