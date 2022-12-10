WORLD
3 MIN READ
Xi Jinping says China supports Palestine with 1967 borders
Chinese leader calls for granting Palestine "full membership" in United Nations and says Beijing "supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."
Xi Jinping says China supports Palestine with 1967 borders
Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia is his third journey outside China since Covid-19 pandemic. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 10, 2022

President Xi Jinping has expressed China's support for end to Israeli occupation of Palestine's territories and voiced frustration over the "historical injustice" suffered by Palestinians.

"It is not possible to continue the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians," the Chinese president said on Friday at the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development in Saudi Arabia.

Xi called for granting Palestine "full membership in the United Nations" and said Beijing "supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia is his third journey outside China since Covid-19 pandemic. He arrived on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia in his first trip to the kingdom since 2016.

On the third and final day of his visit, Xi said he considered the Chinese-Arab summit a "defining event in the history of Chinese-Arab relations."

Relations between the two "are based on mutual interest in peace and harmony," he said.

READ MORE: What does Xi's Saudi Arabia trip mean for the region?

READ MORE: China's Xi touts Mideast security, energy ties at Saudi summits

RECOMMENDED

Israeli occupation 

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza during the 1967 Middle East War. It annexed the entire East Jerusalem city in 1980, claiming it as Israel's "eternal" capital — a move never recognised by the international community.

It pulled back from Gaza in 2005 and has since then maintained a harsh blockade from land, sea and air on the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

Palestine sees those territories as part of its country, with East Jerusalem its heartland and ultimate capital. 

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity on the land to be illegal.

Palestinians accuse Israel of waging an aggressive campaign to "Judaize" the historic city by effacing its Arab and Islamic identity and driving out its Palestinian inhabitants.

Almost 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in over 130 settlements dotting the occupied West Bank alongside nearly three million Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation.

READ MORE: US tells UN not to renew blacklist of firms in illegal Israeli settlements

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin