Director Ruben Ostlund's film Triangle of Sadness, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), dominated the European Film Awards (EFA), receiving the top prize and three other trophies.

The satire won Best Film as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay and the Best Male Performance award for Zlatko Buri during the ETA awards on Saturday at the Harpa Conference and Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland.

TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, celebrated the awards won by the film, writing on his social media, "Our films became the best in Europe two years in a row. I congratulate the film crew."

Sobaci was referencing another TRT co-production,Quo Vadis, Aida? that won the EFA top prize last year.

Triangle of Sadness is also a finalist in the LUX Audience Award, which will be announced in June, 2023.

On Monday, it was also announced that that the film received two nominations in the US-based award-giving body, the Golden Globes.