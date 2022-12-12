"Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis" has been nominated for best drama film at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, the annual honours that are returning to television next month following a diversity and ethics scandal.

"Top Gun: Maverick" producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he was "overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom and the entire cast and crew."

Paramount Global distributed "Maverick," the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

The "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels will face off against "Elvis," Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans," and "Tar," the story of a manipulative conductor, for the top prize of best drama film.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," a nominee for best comedy or musical film, led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes and announces the nominations.

"Banshees," a dark comedy about a man trying to repair a friendship, will compete with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Babylon," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and "Triangle of Sadness."

"Abbott Elementary" scored eight nominations

Other Globe-nominated actors included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock music legend Elvis Presley, Daniel Craig for "Glass Onion" and Colin Farrell for "Banshees."

Cate Blanchett was nominated for best drama actress for the lead role in "Tar" alongside Viola Davis in "The Woman King," and Ana de Armas for playing Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."

In television categories, the comedy "Abbott Elementary" scored eight nominations, followed by the British royal family drama "The Crown."