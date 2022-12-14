POLITICS
4 MIN READ
France end Morocco's World Cup journey with 2-0 win in semi-final
Les Bleus will take on Argentina in final after beating Atlas Lions in an absorbing game to stay on course for a successful title defence and end the fairytale run of the north Africans in Qatar.
France end Morocco's World Cup journey with 2-0 win in semi-final
France's Hernandez benefits from a deflection and beats keeper Yassine Bounou with a high volley at the far post. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 14, 2022

France have set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco's dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory.

Full back Hernandez stretched high after five minutes to hook on Wednesday in the first goal Morocco have conceded to an opposition player in the tournament after a scramble in the box, but the holders offered only occasional glimpses of their class.

Morocco, disrupted by early injuries to two key defenders, recovered to cause no end of problems, with Hugo Lloris brilliantly saving Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick at the end of the first half and the outsiders pouring forward for much of the second.

However, they could not quite fashion a clear enough chance for the equaliser and were unable to extend the astonishing run that included victories over Belgium, Spain and Portugal and made them the first African team to make the semi-finals.

France settled it in the 79th minute when a brilliant dribble by Kylian Mbappe set up Kolo Muani to tuck in the decisive goal with his first touch less than a minute after coming on.

"There's emotion, there's pride, there's going to be a final step, we've been together with the players for a month, it's never easy, there's happiness so far," said a smiling coach Didier Deschamps.

"Playing two World Cup finals in a row is an incredible moment. We did a good job, it was hard, but we are in the final. We will work hard to win this final," Hernandez said.

France will be hugely relieved to become the first defending champions to reach successive finals since Brazil in 2002 and can now look forward to Sunday's showdown when they will bid to follow Brazil (1962) and Italy (1938) as the third team to retain the title.

READ MORE:'We lost... we dominated': Fans in Africa, Arab world praise gutsy Morocco

RECOMMENDED

'We paid for the slightest mistake'

Despite France sealing victory, Wednesday's game still proved a close-fought match as Morocco overcame injury blows and showed no deference to France's reputation, taking the game to them in a gallant effort that added to the glowing reputation they have earned at the tournament.

"We gave the maximum, that's the most important," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

"We had some injuries, we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss, Mazraoui at halftime. We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn't get into the game well, we had too much technical waste in the first half, and the second goal kills us, but that doesn't take away everything we did before."

Morocco's exit was tempered by their achievement of becoming the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semi-final, a feat widely celebrated. 

They can expect to be hailed as heroes when they return home after Saturday's third-place playoff against Croatia. 

READ MORE:'Continental history': Reaction to Morocco conquering Portugal in World Cup

READ MORE: Morocco's Regragui breaks new World Cup ground for Africa, Arab coaches

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief