POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Covid pandemic will no longer be emergency next year, WHO chief hopes
"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," says WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan.
Covid pandemic will no longer be emergency next year, WHO chief hopes
A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC). / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
December 14, 2022

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he is "hopeful" that the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency sometime next year.

His comments at a briefing with media on Wednesday come as China dismantles its rigid "zero-Covid" policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world's No 2 economy faces a surge in infections.

A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China's Wuhan and has killed more than 6.6 million people, still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC).

The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

RECOMMENDED

Asked about the conditions needed for the end of the PHEIC, WHO's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: "There's more work to be done."

"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan about the same issue.

READ MORE:China set to disable travel tracing app as relaxed Covid norms kick in

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief