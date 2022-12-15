Prince Harry looked set to turn his fire on his brother William on, as Netflix airs the final episodes of the docuseries about the disgruntled royal and his wife Meghan.

One trailer for the last three instalments of "Harry & Meghan", released last week, already escalated the row between the brothers, who are reportedly now no longer on speaking terms.

In an apparent reference to Buckingham Palace, Harry, 38, accused his family of "institutional gaslighting" and claimed they were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

Another trailer, released on Wednesday saw Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, alleging a briefing war against the couple by the palace "to suit other people's agendas".

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser added: "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace.

"And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

'Gloves are off'

Afia said the "barrage of negative articles" about the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father was "the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her".