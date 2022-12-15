While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Elon Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply.

The law doesn’t fully take effect until 2024, and EU officials are scrambling to recruit enough workers to hold Big Tech to account.

Known as the Digital Services Act, the EU’s sweeping set of rules aims to make platforms and search engines more accountable for illegal and harmful content, including hate speech, scams and disinformation.

They’ll kick in next summer for the biggest digital companies like Google, Facebook and TikTok and then expand to all online services the following year.

Those standards are poised to run up against Musk’s whipsawing policies at Twitter. He has abruptly axed a group of advisers who addressed problems like hate speech, child exploitation and self-harm, halved Twitter’s workforce and issued conflicting decisions about content moderation.

“A lot can change in six months, but it sure seems like Twitter is lining up to be Europe’s first major test case when it comes to enforcing the DSA,” said John Albert of Berlin-based AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research and advocacy group.

Musk has called for “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” saying he wants to downgrade negative and hateful posts.

The billionaire Tesla CEO considers the bloc’s rules “a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis,” EU digital policy chief Thierry Breton recounted after a video call with Musk this month.

READ MORE: EU's review of Twitter content shows 'a worrying trend'

Major design changes pose risk