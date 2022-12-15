POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mick Schumacher leaves Ferrari, joins rival Mercedes
The 23-year-old German raced the last two seasons for Haas, which uses Ferrari engines.
Mick Schumacher leaves Ferrari, joins rival Mercedes
Mick's father Michael won five driver titles with Ferrari before finishing his career with three seasons at Mercedes. / Reuters
December 15, 2022

Mick Schumacher is dropped by Ferrari as a reserve driver and immediately signs with their rivals Mercedes in the same role.

After Ferrari announced the 23-year-old German was leaving after four years in their academy by mutual agreement, Mercedes said on Thursday they had signed him.

Mick's father Michael won five driver titles with Ferrari before finishing his career with three seasons at Mercedes.

Mick Schumacher raced the last two seasons for Haas, which uses Ferrari engines.

He failed to register a point in 2021. This year, his best finish in 22 races was sixth.

RECOMMENDED

He ended up 16th in the driver standings. Haas dropped him in November and signed 35-year-old compatriot Nico Hulkenberg.

Mercedes, who struggled to cope with changes to Formula One's technical rules last season, are busy developing their "W14" model.

"Mick will play an important role in the ongoing development of the W14. He will conduct regular work in the simulator," the team said on their website.

Mercedes has seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who finished fourth in the standings last season, as their race drivers.

READ MORE: Formula One Champion Verstappen ends season with 15th win

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry