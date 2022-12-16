FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has announced plans for a 32-team Club World Cup from 2025, despite reported opposition from Europe's biggest clubs.

Infantino said at the World Cup in Doha on Friday that the new-look tournament would be even bigger than first planned. An expansion of the competition has long been a pet project of Infantino's.

"We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men's Club World Cup," the FIFA president said.

"It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of Covid. The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup."

Reports in the British media this week said European clubs had rejected FIFA's proposal to launch the new-look competition.

The plans are for an expanded tournament to be held every four years instead of annually, as is the case for the current seven-team event.

"The first edition will take place in 2025 in the summer and during that slot where in past years it was the Confederations Cup," Infantino said.

"It will be slightly longer because there will be 32 teams, but they will be the best teams in the world who will be invited to participate."