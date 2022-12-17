POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Canada ups biodiversity aid as Brazil, others seek $100B from Global North
Ottawa announces increase of millions in aid it will send to low-income countries at UN biodiversity talks, where Brazil is seeking at least $100 billion from developed nations, a demand shared by India, Indonesia and African countries.
Canada ups biodiversity aid as Brazil, others seek $100B from Global North
Climate activists hold signs during the United the Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Quebec. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 17, 2022

Canada has said it was ramping up its international biodiversity funding, an overture to developing countries during difficult UN talks aimed at sealing a "peace pact with nature."

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced on Friday an increase of $186 million in the aid it will send to lower-income countries to help them protect their ecosystems, bringing the total figure to over a $1 billion annually.

It comes as the world's environment ministers have converged on Montreal for the final phase of the summit, called COP15.

The talks' success hinges on an agreement regarding the mobilisation of funds to help developing countries meet the draft agreement's more than 20 targets, including protecting 30 percent of lands and oceans by 2030.

Brazil — one of the most prominent voices at the summit — is seeking at least $100 billion from the Global North, a demand shared by India, Indonesia and African countries.

That is about ten times more than current flows and about as much as has been pledged for adaptation against climate crisis (though not delivered).

READ MORE:Developing nations seek more money at key UN biodiversity talks

RECOMMENDED

Increased commitments

When the ministers arrived on Thursday, a dozen developed countries touted new or recently increased commitments to biodiversity funding in a move welcomed by observers and nonprofits.

The ambition remains to seal an agreement for biodiversity as historic as the Paris accord for the climate was in 2015.

At stake is the future of the planet and whether humanity can roll back habitat destruction, pollution and the climate crisis, which are threatening an estimated million plant and animal species with extinction.

Beyond the moral implications, there is the question of self-interest: $44 trillion of economic value generation — more than half the world's total GDP — is dependent on nature and its services.

READ MORE: Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at Montreal nature summit

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry