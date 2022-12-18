Swedish zoo officials said they were able to recapture three chimpanzees who had broken out of their enclosure but that they had shot four others.

The Furuvik zoo said in a statement Saturday that the surviving animals are now being looked after and one who is injured is receiving veterinary care.

The apes had escaped on Wednesday, with some of them making their way out of the monkey house where they lived. Officials were forced to shoot them because of the danger to the public. Two were shot in the zoo grounds and one was confirmed dead inside the monkey house.

When keepers were finally able to get inside on Saturday, they found the body of a fourth chimp.

"What has happened is a great tragedy and a huge failure of us," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

"We all feel a huge sadness about what has happened and mourn our beloved chimps Linda, Torsten, Santino and Manda. ... We are very keen to get to the bottom of how this could have happened and the investigation may show where we have (failed) or if we could have acted differently."