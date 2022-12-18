POLITICS
Messi is here: Argentina win World Cup 2022 against France
Argentina scored an epic win against France in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to claim a third World Cup title.
Superstar Lionel Messi has now won the biggest prize in football, completing a once-in-a-generation career. / AP
December 18, 2022

Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a heated match against France that went to a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 in extra time.

Sunday's match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, but Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the Lusail Stadium to win the World Cup for the third time.

As the tournament's 22nd edition hosted by Qatar drew to a close, a tweet from FIFA read: "The greatest #FIFAWorldCup ever."

It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after captain Lionel Messi's penalty, and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control.

But France's Kylian Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra time.

That took the game to a shootout.

The shootout

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty.

Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel the chance to win it, which he gleefully took.

The 2022 World Cup Final was the first championship for Argentina since 1986 and the third overall.

It also marks a crowning achievement in the career of superstar Lionel Messi.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
