Sci-fi epic "Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, has swamped the competition at North American theatres, taking in an estimated $134 million, industry estimates showed.

That big number - roughly 10 times the total take of the next four films on the top 10 - was nevertheless below analysts' expectations for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Still, international ticket sales of an additional $300 million gave the "Avatar" sequel a sizable $434 million total, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

That makes it one of the biggest cinematic openings in pandemic times, and its combination of dazzling visuals and big-screen lure are expected to be a box office draw for weeks.

"Expectations aside, this is outstanding," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment research. "The movie is set up for a very strong run through the holidays."

"The Way of Water" picks up the story of the extrasolar moon Pandora more than a decade after the events portrayed in the 2009 original.