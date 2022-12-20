Disgraced US movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in a trial in which prosecutors said the Hollywood power player employed a "reign of terror" over aspiring young actresses.

A jury in Los Angeles deliberated on Monday for two weeks before finding the "Shakespeare in Love" producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against one woman.

They did not reach a verdict on several other charges in a trial that had involved accusations by four women.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.