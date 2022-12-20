CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Former film producer Weinstein guilty of sex assault, US jury finds
A lengthy West Coast trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters between the once-powerful producer and women who were trying to make their way in the world of movies.
Former film producer Weinstein guilty of sex assault, US jury finds
Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York. / AP Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 20, 2022

Disgraced US movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in a trial in which prosecutors said the Hollywood power player employed a "reign of terror" over aspiring young actresses.

A jury in Los Angeles deliberated on Monday for two weeks before finding the "Shakespeare in Love" producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against one woman.

They did not reach a verdict on several other charges in a trial that had involved accusations by four women.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.

RECOMMENDED

Impunity

A lengthy West Coast trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters between the once-powerful producer and women who were trying to make their way in the world of movies.

Prosecutors painted a picture of a predatory ogre, who, for years, used his physical and professional prowess to rape and abuse women with impunity.

His victims were left terrorised and afraid for their careers if they spoke out against a man who dominated Tinseltown for decades, the lawyers said.

READ MORE: New York's top court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula