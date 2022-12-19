Actor Amber Heard has announced that she had made the "very difficult" decision to settle the multimillion-dollar defamation case brought by her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, in a post on Instagram on Monday, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay $10 million to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

The entertainment website TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, said the settlement calls for the 36-year-old Heard to pay $1 million to her 59-year-old former husband.

Heard, who had a starring role in the movie "Aquaman," said she was dropping her appeal of the damages awarded by the jury and settling the case because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case," she said.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," she said.

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession."

The jury found Depp and Heard liable for defamation - but sided more strongly with the "Pirates" star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded $10.35 million in damages to Depp. Heard, who had countersued, was awarded $2 million.

READ MORE: Depp jubilant, Heard 'heartbroken' after split defamation verdict