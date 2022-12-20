POLITICS
Messi's photo with World Cup trophy most-liked Instagram post in history
Football star's post received over 61 million likes on the social media platform two days after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in their World Cup final match in Qatar.
In the photo, Messi raises the World Cup trophy and celebrates Argentina's victory over the 2018 champions, France.
By Rabiul Islam
December 20, 2022

Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory photo has received the most likes of any image posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Messi's post, titled "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!," got over 61 million likes on the social media platform since it was posted on Sunday.

In the photo, Messi raises the World Cup trophy and celebrates Argentina's victory over the 2018 champions, France.

The post previously received the most likes of any image posted by an athlete on Instagram, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's post in November in which the Portugal forward and Messi were playing chess. That photo tallied about 42 million likes also on Instagram.

Ronaldo, also featured in Qatar 2022, posted it on November 19, a day before the 2022 World Cup started.

Messi has 403 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, Messi-led Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in what many football observers say was the most exciting match in World Cup history.

The previous record-holder of the most likes on Instagram was an egg photo.

The egg photo garnered more than 56.5 million likes since it was posted in early 2019 by user world_record_egg.

SOURCE:AA
