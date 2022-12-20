Renowned British director Guy Ritchie will shoot his new movie in the famed Turkish Riviera city of Antalya, according to the film studio.

Ritchie, who shot almost all the scenes of his upcoming film Operation Fortune (opening in January) starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, and Aubrey Plaza in Antalya two years ago, once again chose the Turkish resort for the film’s follow-up, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, according to an Anadolu Agency news report on Tuesday.

The shooting of Ritchie's second movie in Antalya will reportedly mainly take place in the city's Botanical Park, which hosted the successful Botanic EXPO in 2016.

The shooting will also take place in several other parts of the scenic city, including Demre, Muratpasa, and Manavgat.

Preparations for the shooting, set to start in January and last until April, are now taking place.

British actor Henry Cavill – famed for playing Superman – and Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez have the lead roles.