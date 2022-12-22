POLITICS
Shocking: Muslim man cremated as German hospital mixes up dead bodies
The hospital in Hannover tells relatives of the deceased that staff have mistakenly handed over the body to another family.
By Meryem Demirhan
December 22, 2022

A Muslim man’s body has been mistakenly cremated in Germany after a hospital in Hannover mixed up two dead bodies.

Abdulkadir Sargin, a Turkish citizen, died at the emergency service of the Hannover Medical School Hospital last week, officials have said.

During the funeral preparations on Tuesday, Sargin’s family members were shocked and confused when they saw that the person in the coffin was a complete stranger.

Upon their call to the hospital, they were informed that the staff had mistakenly handed over his body to another family and that he was cremated.

Cremation is not permitted in the Islamic tradition and it is regarded as a desecration of the deceased.

The Turkish Consulate in Hannover is in close contact with the family members and will provide all the necessary assistance to them, officials have said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
