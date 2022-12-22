A Muslim man’s body has been mistakenly cremated in Germany after a hospital in Hannover mixed up two dead bodies.

Abdulkadir Sargin, a Turkish citizen, died at the emergency service of the Hannover Medical School Hospital last week, officials have said.

During the funeral preparations on Tuesday, Sargin’s family members were shocked and confused when they saw that the person in the coffin was a complete stranger.

Upon their call to the hospital, they were informed that the staff had mistakenly handed over his body to another family and that he was cremated.