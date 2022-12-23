POLITICS
Blaise Matuidi announces his retirement from professional football
The 35-year-old World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, who started on the France team that won the World Cup final in Russia in 2018, decides to end his career as a professional footballer.
Matuidi was present last Sunday as France lost in the final of this year's World Cup to Argentina in Qatar. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 23, 2022

Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has said he is retiring, a year after he last played.

The 35-year-old, who started on the France team that won the World Cup final in Russia in 2018, had been omitted from Inter Miami's squad for this season.

"I've decided to end my career as a professional footballer," he said in a video on YouTube on Friday.

Matuidi won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A with Juventus after spending time with Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

He made 84 international appearances, scoring nine times before his final Les Bleus game in 2019.

"I had the chance to play for the biggest European clubs, wear the France shirt, give my family a buzz, live my passion and they are images that will stay with me," he added.

Matuidi was present last Sunday as France lost in the final of this year's World Cup to Argentina in Qatar.

READ MORE:Umtiti header sends France into World Cup final

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
