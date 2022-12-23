Canada's Western Hudson Bay polar bear population has fallen 27 percent in just five years, according to a government report released this week, suggesting climate crisis is impacting the animals.

Researchers have flown over the region — which includes the town of Churchill, a tourist destination touted as the "polar bear capital of the world" — every five years to count the number of bears and extrapolate population trends.

This has made the population not only the best studied group in the world, but also the most famous, with the local bear-viewing economy valued at $5.30 million annually.

During the last survey in late August and early September 2021, the results of which were released earlier this month, they spotted 194 bears and, based on that count, estimated a total population of 618 bears, down from 842 five years earlier.

This is a roughly 50 percent drop from the 1980s.

"In some ways, it's totally shocking," said John Whiteman, chief research scientist at conservation non-profit Polar Bears International.

"What's really sobering is that these kinds of declines are the kind that unless sea ice loss is halted, are predicted to eventually cause ... extinction."

Decline in female bears

Polar bears depend on the sea ice to hunt, staking out over seal breathing holes. But the Arctic is now warming about four times faster than the rest of the world.