Movie fans disappointed that their favourite actor was cut from a film after appearing in the trailer can sue the studio for false advertising, a US judge has ruled.

Two film buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting 2019 flick "Yesterday" because the trailer featured actress Ana de Armas.

Peter Michael Rosza, 45, of San Diego, and Conor Woulfe, 39, of Maryland, say they forked over $3.99 each to watch the Richard Curtis comedy on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had not made the final cut.

A class action suit filed earlier this year alleges fans had been led to expect the Cuban "No Time To Die" star would feature prominently.

However, they "did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all," says the suit, reported by US media on Friday.

Accordingly, "such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," the suit added.

Commercial speech