The legendary football player Pele is currently in hospital with worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. Family members visited him on Saturday in Sao Paulo during Christmas Eve.

Edinho, Pele's son –– who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana in the north –– arrived on Christmas Eve at the medical center, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely Nascimento.

He posted an Instagram photo of himself holding the football star's hand, captioning it: "Father... my strength is yours."

The ex-goalkeeper arrived a day after having explained his absence at his father's side to local media.

"I would like to be present, but I am committed to my mission here. I'm not a doctor, I couldn't really help much," he said in an interview published on Friday by the daily Estadao.

That same day, Kely shared a photo of herself hugging her 82-year-old father in the hospital with the caption "one more night together".

Late on Saturday, Kely posted a picture of Pele's wife Marcia Aoki and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated. Pele was not visible in the image.