Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year, a group of shamans and healers in Peru's capital Lima have predicted during an annual ceremony.

Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year on Wednesday in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

"All this will calm down. Peace, tranquillity will come. That's what we've seen," said shaman Cleofe Sedano, predicting a peace treaty would be signed by August.

The ceremony, performed every year in late December, comes ten months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has left tens of thousands dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been vigorously promoting a 10-point peace plan.