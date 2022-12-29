Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, has died aged 82.

The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical centre where he had been hospitalised for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer on Thursday.

Following are reactions to his death:

President-elect of Brazil, Lula

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal. I confess that I was angry with Pele, because he always massacred my Corinthians. But, first and foremost, I admired him .... Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did.

Roberto Rivellino, teammate of Pele

Your place is on God's side. My eternal king. Rest in peace.

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo

Unique. Genius. Skilled. Creative. Perfect. Unmatched. Wherever Pele went, he stayed. Without ever leaving the top, he leaves us today. The king of football — the only. The greatest of all time.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Pele: Immortal — forever with us

Brazil forward Neymar

Before Pele, "10" was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: It gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King! He's gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!!

Brazil captain Thiago Silva

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family

NY Cosmos

Pele's name will forever be synonymous with sporting artistry and genius. His lasting impact on the sport of soccer is inestimable. Rest in peace, O Rei.

Didier Deschamps, former player and manager of French national team

With the death of Pele, football has lost one of its greatest legends, if not the greatest. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport. Who, as a child, didn't dream of being Pele?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Rest in peace, @pele

