POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo in '$214 million deal'
"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quotes Portuguese football star as saying.
Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo in '$214 million deal'
Al Nassr posts a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team's jersey.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia till 2025, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than $214 million.

Al Nassr on Friday posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the deal as "history in the making."

"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring, and I am delighted to join my teammates, so that together we can help the team achieve greater success," he added.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," the club's president Musli Al Muammar said.

The contract gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career.

Ronaldo will now seemingly see out the last years of his career far away from the spotlight of top European football, as he is by far the biggest name to go play in the Saudi Arabian league. 

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund owns Premier League team Newcastle, and the country is considering a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Sour divorce with Manchester United

He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco. 

RECOMMENDED

The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), league titles in Italy (2019, 2020) with Juventus, in Spain (2012, 2017) with Real Madrid and in England (2007, 2008, 2009) with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team, with whom he won Euro 2016.

But Ronaldo's time at United ended in acrimony.

Looking to leave the club after the arrival of new coach Erik ten Hag, his time on the pitch was limited.

In a controversial interview in November, just before the World Cup, he hit out at the club, claiming he had been "betrayed".

United then announced the termination of his contract "by mutual agreement".

The club decided his diminishing contribution coupled with his growing and public dissatisfaction, made him a pricey luxury they no longer needed. 

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.

READ MORE: Ronaldo's early exit from Man Utd game 'unacceptable' – coach

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists