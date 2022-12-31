Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team's jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making."

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation, and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which means Ronaldo would be taking home more than $1 million per week, making him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country."

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," the forward added.

Controversial TV interview