Monday, January 2, 2023

Kyiv claims deadly strike on Russian troops in Makiivka

Kiev took responsibility for a deadly strike on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, after Moscow said it had lost 63 troops in the town of Makiivka.

"On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged" in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

It said the human "losses" were still being established.

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Sixty-three Russian troops have been killed in eastern Ukraine as Kiev forces struck a camp using US-supplied Himars systems, the Russian defence ministry said.

Without claiming the strike, Ukraine's military said the death toll from a strike in the town of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the eastern region of Donetsk was much higher.

The defence ministry did not say when the strike took place, but Ukrainian forces are believed to have struck as Russian troops rang in the New Year.

Earlier, Ukraine's defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

Ukrainian president says Kyiv will ‘endure’ no matter what Moscow plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country will “endure” through the war despite Russia’s plans against Kiev.

“No matter what the occupiers plan, we know one thing about ourselves: we will endure. For sure. We will drive them out. No doubts about that,” Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram.

Zelenskyy further said that Russia “will face punishment for this terrible war.”

At least 22 drones shot down over Ukrainian capital during air raid

At least 22 drones were shot down over Ukraine's capital Kiev, amid an air raid alert sounded in multiple regions of the country, the city's military administration said.