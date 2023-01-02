Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, has been in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative told US media.

Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline on Sunday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town".