Rafa Nadal has lost once more at the United Cup mixed team tournament, failing to Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Nadal showed glimpses of brilliance during his opening loss by Briton Cameron Norrie following his return to action after an injury-hit 2022 season and he looked set to respond against De Minaur on Monday, only to fall again as the Australian won 3-6 6-1 7-5.

Concerns about Nadal's early season form are increasing ahead of his Australian Open title defence. Nadal is currently the world number two, behind Carlos Alcaraz, 19, also of Spain.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion has now won only one of his last seven matches on the ATP tour –– a dead rubber round-robin stage victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals.

His other losses have come against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal will next be in action at the season's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park starting Jan. 16, giving him time to iron out flaws.

Spain and Australia not being in contention for the next stage of the inaugural $15 million prize money event had dulled the edge of their meeting slightly and De Minaur's quest for a first win over Nadal looked set to continue as he fell behind.

However, the 23-year-old rallied from a set and a break down to secure the biggest victory of his career as Nadal surrendered his serve in the 11th game and De Minaur closed out the victory to spark emotional scenes and delight the raucous Sydney fans.

Earlier, Taylor Fritz beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 while Madison Keys eased past Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-3 as the United States took a 2-0 lead over Germany that was enough set up a clash with Group D winners Britain in the next round.